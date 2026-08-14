Serbia has no intention of joining NATO — Vucic

BELGRADE, August 14. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has reiterated that his country has no plans to join the North Atlantic Alliance.

"On the one hand, Montenegro, a NATO member, and on the other, Serbia, which is not and will not be a NATO member. Montenegro imposed sanctions against Russia, and Serbia did none of that," the Serbian president told journalists during a visit to the Expo 2027 construction sites.

On June 10, following a meeting with NATO Supreme Allied Commander-in-Chief Europe Alexus Grynkewich, Vucic stated that Belgrade will maintain military neutrality while simultaneously cooperating with the North Atlantic Alliance.