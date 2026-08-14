MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is gradually losing Western supporters, who are beginning to realize the scale of the disaster they have created, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the party Opposition Platform - For Life, banned by Kiev, has said.

"The ranks of those desiring war in the collective West are thinning, but Zelensky, with the persistence of a doomed woodpecker, continues to insist that he will inevitably achieve victory. Meanwhile, it turns out he's counting heavily on the Russians in this matter," he wrote in an article posted on the movement's website.

"The logic here is clearly flawed. If the Russians are shown, not by words but by actions, that Ukraine poses a danger to them, then it's logical to assume they will rise as one to eliminate this danger," he wrote. Attempts to strangle Russia economically have failed, and after Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a proportionate response to the seizure of Russian ships, Zelensky’s supporters became tense.

"This means that the collective West will face problems not only in the Persian Gulf, but also along most maritime trade routes, which, even without nuclear weapons, will collapse the global economy. They immediately began to distance themselves from Zelensky. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began denying that he disrupted the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in the spring of 2022," Medvedchuk noted. "The scale of the catastrophe they've created with their criminal policies is gradually dawning on Western political idiots. The world is one step away from nuclear war and an unprecedented economic crisis. They need to slow down somehow, if they're smart enough. To do that, the first thing the string-pullers need to do is to blame Zelensky for everything, for 'confusing everyone's mind,' which, as we see, is exactly what's happening. Many remarkable statements are expected soon from ‘former’ European proponents of war," he concluded.