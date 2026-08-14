MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian military’s retaliatory strikes in response to Ukrainian forces' escalating aggression in the Azov-Black Sea region have effectively sealed off the port of Odessa, precipitating a looming crisis for Ukraine’s economy. Coupled with extensive damage to the power grid, this development threatens a particularly harsh winter for residents of Ukraine’s major cities, Vladimir Karasev, a political scientist and international relations expert, has said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia’s precise and powerful strikes on Odessa’s ports have essentially cut Ukraine off from vital maritime trade routes, which will have severe consequences for the country's economic stability. When this is combined with the attacks on Ukraine’s power infrastructure by the Russian Aerospace Forces, it signals a winter that will be exceptionally challenging for the Ukrainian population," Karasev explained. He further noted that senior officials within the Kiev regime are already advising residents of large cities to relocate to rural areas where they can rely on alternative energy sources such as coal and wood for heating. "Vladimir Zelensky’s strategy of attacking Russian civilian infrastructure has largely backfired on Ukraine," Karasev added.

The expert also highlighted that Ukraine’s intensified military activities in the Black and Azov Seas are endangering food security not only within Ukraine but also across several European nations. Furthermore, he pointed out that European and Kiev elites benefit financially from the ongoing conflict and are unlikely to support Zelensky’s efforts to halt attacks on Russia’s coastal infrastructure.

"Given the dire situation faced by Ukrainian forces at the front, Zelensky appears compelled to continue provocative and destructive acts," Karasev observed. Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that throughout the summer, Kiev, with intelligence assistance from NATO and EU countries, has escalated attacks on maritime transport and civilian vessels in the Azov-Black Sea region using unmanned aerial systems. These operations have targeted critical agricultural cargo and logistical infrastructure. In response, Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian port facilities and vessels supporting the Ukrainian military. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, in the past 24 hours, strikes hit the Izmail port railway station, a key hub for military cargo, fuel storage, and transportation.