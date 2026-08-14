Houthis attack Yemeni port of Mokha with missiles, drones

DOHA, August 14. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered a massive strike on the Red Sea port city of Mokha, with the strike being followed by a fire, the Al Arabiya television channel reported.

According to its source, the attack was carried out with the use of missiles, drones and boats. Government forces intercepted 15 out of 44 drones.

Apart from that, the Houthis attempted an attack on an oil tanker in the Bab El Mandeb Strait. The tanker was attacked by six mined boats, three of which were intercepted. Eight Ansar Allah militants were killed while repelling their attack.

Following the Houthi attack, government forces delivered dozens of strikes on rebel positions on the western coast and continue artillery shelling at their facilities west of the city of Taiz.

The armed confrontation between the Saudi-backed government forces and Houthi rebels has been continuing in Yemen since August 2014. The situation deteriorated dramatically this summer. Amid the escalation on several frontline sections, Al Arabiya reported on August 12, citing a source, Houthis’ losses in six previous day amounted to 84 militants, including 28 field commanders.