Houthis say they attacked Saudi Aramco facility in Najran

DOHA, August 14. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah have attacked a Saudi Aramco facility in the city of Najran, the Houthi-controlled SABA news agency reported.

"The Yemeni armed forces (referring to the Houthis - TASS) have successfully attacked a [Saudi] Aramco facility in Najran with the use of a drone," it cited a Houthi source.

According to the source, the operation was conducted in response to the violation of the Yemeni sovereignty by Saudi warplanes that intruded airspace over the northwestern part of the border province of Saada.

On August 13, the Houthis said they had attacked a Saudi Aramco oil refinery in the city of Jizan.