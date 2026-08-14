Russian citizen sentenced to 23 years in jail for spying for Polish intel

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court sentenced Russian national Georgy Pirogov, who collected data about advanced Russian weapons used during the special military operation, to 23 years behind bars on charges of spying for Poland, the press service of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

TASS has summed up key facts about the situation.

Spying for Polish intelligence

According to investigators, Pirogov, who left Russia in April 2022, initiated contacts with the Polish National Defense Ministry’ Military Intelligence Service.

He was tasked with collecting and sharing classified data about advanced weapons used by the Russian army in the course of the special military operation.

According to FSB, drawing on his contacts among the Russian defense sector’s workers, Pirogov obtained classified information for foreign intelligence services regarding the production and deployment of missile systems

Apart from that, the man shared personal data of individuals who have access to state secrets to involve them in activities against Russia’s security.

It was also discovered that he transferred cryptocurrency to the Ukrainian army, purchased equipment for armed groups, and organized its deliveries from Poland to Ukraine.

Confession

Pirogov has confessed to working for Polish intelligence, according to FSB.

He said he knew he was collaborating with a Polish organization.

He admitted to doing it of his own volition.

Pirogov also said he had been paid "for the very fact of collaboration and some future perspectives."

According to Pirogov, the Polish side is evidently interested "in some sort of comprehensible technical documentation, orders, executive documents, technical projects."

The communication took place via the Telegram messenger, he added.

Criminal case and verdict

A criminal case was opened under article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (high treason in the format of espionage and financial assistance to a foreign state in its activities against Russia’s security).

The Moscow City Court sentenced the man to 23 years in a maximum security penal colony, an 800,000-ruble (roughly $9,500) fine, and 2-year custodial restraint.

The verdict has taken effect.