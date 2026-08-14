Over 73% Russians trust Putin — VCIOM

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A total of 73.3% of Russians said they trusted President Vladimir Putin in a survey conducted from August 3 to 8, the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) said.

The poll surveyed 1,600 Russian adults.

"Asked whether they trusted Putin, 73.3% of respondents answered positively, while the president's approval rating stands at 67%," the pollster said.

The Russian government's performance was approved by 44.5% of respondents, while 44.8% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's work. A total of 55.7% said they trusted the head of government.

Respondents also gave their views on the leaders of parliamentary parties. Gennady Zyuganov, chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Central Committee, was trusted by 31.5%; A Just Russia leader Sergey Mironov by 27.5%; LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky by 21.8%; and New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev by 10.7%.

Support for United Russia stood at 34%, followed by the Communist Party (CPRF) at 12.3%, LDPR at 10.1%, A Just Russia at 4.8%, and New People at 8.7%.