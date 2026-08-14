Russia’s birth rate stands at 1.352 — deputy PM

CHELYABINSK, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s average birth rate amounts to 1.352, while it should be shooting for 2.3, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

"The total fertility rate - for those who do not know what this indicator is, I will say that this is the number of children per woman of reproductive age - should be 2.3. For the population to simply remain constant - 2.1, and today it is 1.352. Accordingly, there is a lot to strive for. This is the average Russian indicator," Golikova said.

She also noted that there are regions, like the Chelyabinsk Region, where the indicators are higher than the national average.