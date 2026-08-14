Korean people showed iron will by expelling Japanese in 1945 — Russian defense minister

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Korean working people demonstrated fortitude, courage and indomitable will by driving out the Japanese invaders 81 years ago, said Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov.

"I congratulate you on the 81st anniversary of the liberation of Korea from Japanese occupation. The Korean working people, having shown fortitude, courage and indomitable will, under the leadership of Comrade Kim Il Sung, drove the Japanese invaders from their native land. The victory in the struggle for Korean independence made a significant contribution to the end of World War II. Our common successes on the battlefields laid a solid foundation for a strategic partnership," he said at the reception on the occasion of liberation of Korea from Japanese occupation.