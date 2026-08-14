MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Several hundred French soldiers might have been killed in Ukraine, a source in Russian law enforcement structures told TASS.

"According to various data, the French army’s losses may range from ten to several hundred soldiers," he said.

He cited Stephen Bryen, former Deputy US Under Secretary of Defense as saying that around 100 French soldiers had been sent to Ukraine at some point. According to Bryen, they were recruited in the 3rd French infantry regiment, one of the key units of the Foreign Legion.

"We would like to recall that France is one of the few NATO countries that do not shy to send its career servicemen to take part in combat operations," the source added.