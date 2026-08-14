Oil companies increasing fuel supplies to most vulnerable regions — cabinet

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. A tight fuel supply situation persists in several Russian regions, with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak having ordered additional measures to ensure supply and monitor prices, the cabinet of ministers reported. Oil companies are working to increase deliveries to a number of regions.

Novak has held a meeting on the domestic fuel market situation attended by representatives from the Energy Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry, the Federal Antimonopoly Service, and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East, as well as regional heads and industry companies. "A representative from the Energy Ministry reported that the situation regarding fuel supplies to gas stations remains strained in a number of the country’s regions. Major oil companies are currently taking necessary measures to increase supplies to the most vulnerable regions," the report said.

"Alexander Novak has instructed relevant agencies and oil-producing companies to take additional measures to ensure fuel supplies to regions currently experiencing a tight supply situation. Moreover, instructions have been issued to monitor fuel prices for agricultural producers as well as retail prices at gas stations," according to the report.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, agricultural enterprises have sufficient fuel supplies, with the harvest campaign proceeding as planned, the government noted. Fuel deliveries to remote regions are continuing according to the approved schedule, the cabinet reported, citing representatives from the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic and oil firms. The Federal Antimonopoly Service also reported the results of its fuel price analysis across the country’s regions, adding that the agency has initiated proceedings in several price-gouging instances.