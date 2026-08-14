Ukraine facing shortage of personnel, anti-missile systems — US military intel

WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. US military intelligence believes that Ukraine is facing a shortage of personnel and interceptor missiles, according to a report released Thursday by the inspectors general of the Pentagon, the US Department of State, and the US Agency for International Development. The report, which covers the period from April 1 to June 30, 2026, was submitted to Congress for review.

The document, drawing on estimates from the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency, specifies that limitations in personnel and military equipment continued to constrain Kiev’s ability to conduct military operations. In addition, Ukraine continued to depend on Western arms supplies, which were inconsistent due to donor countries having priorities other than Ukraine, it says.

The report states that Ukraine faced a shortage of interceptor missiles to counter ballistic missiles and continued to rely on foreign support for air and missile defense. The authors of the report also acknowledge that Ukraine has failed to halt the advance of Russian troops on the battlefield.