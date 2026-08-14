MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Supreme Court has accepted the appeal of the Yabloko party against the decision to withdraw it from the State Duma elections, the court said.

TASS has compiled the key facts.

Appeal to Supreme Court

- The Yabloko Party has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against the cancellation of its registration of its federal list of candidates for the State Duma elections.

- It took no more than five minutes to accept the documents.

- Party Chairman Nikolay Rybakov personally came to file the complaint.

- The Supreme Court will consider the appeals on August 17.

- The sitting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (7:00 a.m. GMT).

- A Yabloko official said that appeals from both Yabloko and Rodina are expected to be considered.

Motivation behind decision

- On August 12, Yabloko received a reasoned decision of the Supreme Court to withdraw from the elections to the State Duma on the claim of the Rodina party.

- The Supreme Court found that the counterparties of the Yabloko party received funding from abroad after the party's registration for the elections, according to the court's decision, which was reviewed by TASS.

- According to a secret Rosfinmonitoring note, from July 9 to August 2, Yabloko received 2.8 million rubles ($33,000) worth of donations from the counterparties, who received funding from the United States, Great Britain, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and several other countries.

- In total, 74 individuals were identified among the counterparties, whose accounts received about 80 million rubles ($952,000) from 310 foreign individuals from April 2023 to August 2026.

Court rules to ban Yabloko

- On August 7, Rodina Party Chairman, State Duma deputy Alexey Zhuravlyov told TASS that he had filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court to remove the Yabloko party from the State Duma elections.

- Rodina pointed out that Yabloko exceeded the limits of campaign financing established by law, there were violations during election campaigning, including those related to copyrights, as well as the circumstances that the plaintiff described as extremist activities.

- Rodina pointed out that Yabloko exceeded the limits of campaign financing established by law, there were violations during election campaigning, including those - On August 10, the Supreme Court removed Yabloko from the elections during a sitting that lasted over nine hours.

Consequences in case of entry into force of decision

- If the decision comes into force, Yabloko will not be able to participate in the State Duma elections, and will also be deprived of the right to free and paid airtime on federal state TV channels and radio stations, including participation in TV debates.

- The party will lose the right to campaign in support of the cancelled list, to produce and distribute relevant campaign materials.

- Financial transactions on the special election account will also be terminated, with the exception of settlements on previously fulfilled obligations and procedures for the return of unspent funds.

- Yabloko will lose the right to have trusted persons and authorized representatives on financial issues acting in the interests of the federal list.