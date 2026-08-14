Apple warns users in 110 countries about spyware attacks — TechCrunch

NEW YORK, August 14. /TASS/. Apple has sent a new round of warnings to users in 110 countries whose devices may have been targeted by spyware attacks, TechCrunch reported.

According to the publication, the notification appears directly on the iPhone’s lock screen, informing the user that Apple has detected a targeted spyware attack. The company has also sent email alerts and displays the warning when users sign in to their accounts. Apple has said that it has notified users in over 150 countries since the warning program began.

Receiving such a warning does not automatically mean the device has already been compromised, TechCrunch noted, adding though that users are advised to take immediate protective measures. In particular, Apple recommends enabling Lockdown Mode, which significantly limits the potential for attacks.