Russia increases electricity exports to Kazakhstan by 20.3% in 1H

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Inter RAO (Russia’s sole electricity export-import operator) increased electricity supplies to Kazakhstan by 20.3% to 1.68 bln kWh in January-June, which accounts for 53% of the group’s total exports, according to company materials.

Supplies to Mongolia in the first half of the year fell by 6% to 450 mln kWh. The country accounts for 14% of operations. Exports to other countries totaled 1.07 bln kWh, which is 11% lower than in the same period last year.

Kazakhstan accounted for 94% of Russia’s electricity imports in the reporting period. Supplies decreased by 4.7% to 1.13 bln kWh.

Overall, Inter RAO increased exports by 4% to 3.2 bln kWh in the first half of the year and reduced electricity imports by 5.3% to 1.2 bln kWh.