MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The construction of the road bridge between Russia and North Korea is nearing completion, with traffic across it to begin soon, said Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, co-chair of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea Alexander Kozlov.

"This year has already been marked by a number of significant events. We are completing the construction of the road bridge across the Tumannaya River, and traffic will begin on it very soon," he said at a reception hosted by North Korea’s embassy to mark the 81st anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule.

In April 2026, the connection of the road bridge span across the Tumannaya River on the Russia-North Korea border was completed. The total length of the bridge crossing will be nearly 5 km, with the bridge itself spanning 1 km. It will feature two traffic lanes. Russia’s Transport Ministry has said that 70 personnel and 30 pieces of machinery are deployed for the work on the Russian side.