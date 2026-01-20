China’s import of Russian oil down 7.1% in 2025

BEIJING, January 20. /TASS/. China’s purchases of Russian oil fell by 7.1% last year, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

According to data released, China imported 100.72 mln tons of oil from Russia in the reporting period. The value of supplies is estimated at $49.8 bln (a decrease of 20.4%). Russia remains China's largest oil exporter.

Saudi Arabia ranked second-biggest oil supplier to China in 2025 after Russia, with deliveries having reached 80.75 mln tons (up by 2.6%), followed by Iraq (64.62 mln tons, up by 1.2%), Malaysia (64.41 mln tons), and Brazil (47.07 mln tons).

In terms of month-on-month dynamics, Russia’s oil exports to China gained 11.7% in December compared to November, having reached 9.33 mln tons. In value terms, they increased by 3.6% to $3.91 bln.

In 2024, Russia’s oil exports to China grew by 1.3% compared with 2022 to 108.47 mln tons.