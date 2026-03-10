Lavrov to partake in International Organization for Russian Language conference

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the first Ministerial Conference of the International Organization for the Russian Language (IORL), which is to serve as the beginning of practical work of this new organization.

The Foreign Ministry said that the ministerial conference, which is the organization's highest statutory body and the first meeting of the Governing Council, which is IORL’s executive body, will be held on March 11. It said that Russia will be represented in the council by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin. Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have also appointed their representatives.

The Foreign Ministry said new organization will become an independent intergovernmental entity possessing international legal personality. It is expected that the secretary general and his deputy will be elected during the upcoming conference, and the necessary organizational and financial documents will be approved. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the parties will exchange views on the topical issues of the use of the Russian language in international practice, and discuss the main areas of joint work.

The Foreign Ministry noted that IORL’s key objectives are to strengthen the status of the Russian language as the official and/or working language of international and regional intergovernmental organizations and bodies, to support quality education, and to train teaching and scientific staff in the Russian language.

The International Organization for the Russian Language, along with the existing CIS mechanisms, will become a useful tool for preserving and promoting the Russian language throughout the world and further building a common cultural and humanitarian space, Zakharova said.

For friendship and replenishment of the ranks

The idea of establishing this organization was put forward by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on December 12, 2021 in St. Petersburg. Zakharova said the proposal was supported by the leaders of Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and the agreement was signed in Bishkek on October 13, 2023.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the activities of the organization being created are aimed at developing and strengthening relations of friendship, good-neighborliness, mutual understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation. The Foreign Ministry said the organization is open to any states, including those outside the CIS, interested in cooperation on its activities and sharing "its noble cause of strengthening comprehensive international cooperation on matters related to supporting and promoting the Russian language based on the principles of friendship, neighborliness, interethnic harmony, trust and mutual understanding; promoting the Russian language as a means of interethnic communication; and preserving the cultural and humanitarian ties binding the peoples of the former USSR."

The Foreign Ministry is sure the organization would enjoy demand with the world majority countries and hopes that new members will join its ranks soon. The Foreign Ministry explained that accession to the treaty will be carried out by sending a note to this effect to the depositary (pending the establishment of the IORL Secretariat, these functions are performed by the Foreign Ministry). The decision on accession is taken by the Ministerial Conference. For a state that accedes, the treaty establishing the IORL enters into force 30 days after the date on which the Ministerial Conference adopts a positive decision.

Work schedule

The ministry said that the IORL ministerial conference will be a regular event convened at least once a year, although extraordinary sessions may also be held at the initiative of any party to the treaty supported by at least two thirds of the other countries. The Governing Council shall meet at least twice a year. Extraordinary meetings may also be held at the request of any of its members supported by at least one third of the other members.

The Foreign Ministry said once a package of administrative and financial documents is signed at the Ministerial Conference, it will be possible to establish and launch the IORL Secretariat which is its permanent working body. "We expect that the organization and its Secretariat will begin practical work in April. The location of the Secretariat has been determined. It will be the city of Sochi (the Sirius Federal Territory). The candidate for the post of the Secretary General and his possible deputy are known as well, but we should better wait for them to be officially approved by the Ministerial Conference and the Governing Council, respectively," the ministry said.