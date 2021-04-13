Kremlin does not rule out Russia’s disconnection from Western payment systems

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not rule out the risk of Russia’s disconnection from Western payment systems, given the unfriendly attitude towards the country from a number of states, he told reporters on Tuesday.
"We can say one thing with certainty, that in one form or another, restrictions against Russia are being used by a number of states that pursue the goal of illegally, from the standpoint of international law, containing Russia," he said. "These restrictions are manifested in various forms, and this is a rather unpredictable process. So, within the framework of this process and given such unfriendly, and at times even hostile behavior towards us, nothing can be ruled out," Peskov elaborated.