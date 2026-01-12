Ovechkin ranks 9th in NHL in terms of points scored during power plays

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. Alexander Ovechkin, the Russian captain and forward for the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League (NHL), moved into ninth place in the NHL regular season scoring race.

In the game against Nashville (2:3), the 40-year-old Russian scored a goal and had an assist while his team had a numerical advantage.

Ovechkin has scored 614 points (329 goals and 285 assists) on the power play. This puts him ahead of US defenseman Phil Housley, who has 612 points. Canadian Joe Sakic is in eighth place with 631 points. Wayne Gretzky holds the record for most power play points (890).