NATO must turn its focus northward, Canada’s top diplomat says

WASHINGTON, March 5. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance should now focus on security in the Arctic, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand argued.

"NATO's focus now must not only be towards the east, but also northward," Canada’s top diplomat said at a defense conference in Ottawa on Wednesday. "NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, must look northward," she insisted.

Commenting on the Arctic Sentry exercise launched by the bloc last month, the Canadian foreign minister said: "We need that initiative to have a permanent presence in the Arctic."

According to Anand, "there is global competition in the Arctic."