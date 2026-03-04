Russian gas carrier attacked in Mediterranean Sea by Ukrainian unmanned boats

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. A Russian gas carrier was attacked in the Mediterranean Sea by Ukrainian unmanned boats, and all 30 Russian crew members have been rescued, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

"On March 3, a Russian vessel — the gas carrier Arctic Metagaz — was attacked in close proximity to the territorial waters of the European Union member state of Malta. The tanker was carrying cargo documented in full compliance with all international regulations and was en route from the port of Murmansk," the statement said. The attack was carried out from the Libyan coast using Ukrainian unmanned boats, the ministry added.

Thanks to coordinated actions by Maltese and Russian rescue services, all 30 crew members, who are Russian citizens, were rescued, the ministry said.

The Russian Transport Ministry described the attack as an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy.

"We qualify what happened as an act of international terrorism and maritime piracy, a gross violation of the fundamental norms of international maritime law. Such criminal actions, carried out with the connivance of the authorities of European Union member states, must not remain without assessment by the international community," the ministry said.