Russia’s Radon-O system effective against frequency hopping UAVs — Rostec

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The Radon-O anti-drone system has proven its effectiveness against both commercial quadcopters and more complex unmanned aerial vehicles capable of switching frequency, Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec reported.

"Trials have confirmed that the Radon-O is effective at industrial facilities. It can protect production facilities, oil and gas and transport infrastructure, and mass event venues. The system has demonstrated high effectiveness against both commercial quadcopters and more complex vehicles capable of switching frequency," Rostec noted.

The state corporation said that the system is manufactured by the RosEl holding company (part of Rostec). The system can be described as an anti-drone defense kit, which can be assembled into a universal integrated shield against unmanned aerial threats, Rostec added.

The Radon-O system includes: the Bug radar, which tracks small targets at low altitudes; the Terney-M electronic module, which monitors the airwaves and records communication channels; the Neman optronic system, which classifies and locks on the target; and the Dvina-50 electronic countermeasure subsystem, which blocks drones’ control and navigation channels. All components of the system are synchronized by the Don system.