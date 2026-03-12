US not going to give carveouts for Russian oil — energy secretary

NEW YORK, March 12. /TASS/. Granting a license to India for buying Russian oil does not mean that the US administration is going to give sanctions relief to Russia, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in an interview with CNN television.

"Russia is not getting sanctions relief. All of that oil is oil on the water that's waiting in line to unload into China. All of that oil is going to be unloaded into China eventually. There's just a surplus of inventory," Wright said.

"In the short term, this is just expediting the flow of that oil into a refinery, it's going to an Indian refinery instead of a Chinese refinery. These are the kind of pragmatic solutions we're using to get through these few weeks of tight energy supply," the secretary noted. The US administration is "focused on results," he added.

On March 5, the US Treasury issued a license to India to purchase Russian oil already in tankers at sea during 30 days. According to US officials, the decision was made to reduce pressure on the international oil market amid the military operation of the US and Israel against Iran.