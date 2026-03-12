TotalEnergies halts oil, gas production in Qatar, Iraq and on UAE shelf

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. TotalEnergies has halted oil and gas production in three countries of the Middle East amid the going conflict, the French energy major said.

"Production has been shut down or is in the process of shutting down in Qatar, Iraq and UAE offshore, representing approximately 15% of our total output," the company said.

Onshore oil production in the UAE "is not affected by the conflict, as it is exported through the Fujairah terminal," TotalEnergies said. "Operations at the Satorp refinery are continuing normally for now and are supplying the Saudi domestic market," it added.

The impact of LNG production shutdown in Qatar on TotalEnergies’ LNG trading activities is limited, the company noted.