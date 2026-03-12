Russian court hands out sentences in Crocus terror case, 15 accomplices get life in prison

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. A Russian military court sentenced 15 of the 19 defendants in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack case to life imprisonment, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The court found all defendants guilty and sentenced them to terms ranging from 19 years and 11 months to life in prison.

The four direct perpetrators and 11 of their accomplices received life sentences. As requested by the prosecution, they will serve part of their sentences in prison and the remainder in a special regime penal colony. Four other accomplices were sentenced to terms ranging from 19 years and 11 months to 22 years and six months in a penal colony.

The court also imposed additional penalties on all defendants in the form of fines ranging from 500,000 to 2.7 million rubles (approximately $6,308-34,068). The court also upheld all 27 civil claims filed by the victims in full.

On the evening of March 22, 2024, four terrorists - Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerjon Mirzoyev, Muhammadsobir Fayzov, and Saidakrami Rachabalizoda - stormed into the Crocus City Hall concert hall and opened fire on visitors with firearms, then finished off the injured with knives and set the venue on fire. The attack claimed 149 lives and injured more than 600 people. There were a total of 1,700 victims. Immediately after the attack, the four perpetrators drove toward the Ukrainian border, intending to hide there, but were detained in the Bryansk Region and taken to Moscow. Later, 15 of their accomplices were detained and arrested: Umedjon Soliyev, Mustakim Soliyev, Shakhromjon Gadoyev, Zubaydullo Ismoilov, Hussein Khamidov, Muhammad Zoir Sharipzoda, Yakubjon Davlathon Yusufzoda, Nazrimad Lutfulloy, Jumakhon Kurbonov, Huseyn Medov, Jabrail Ayshev, Alisher Kasimov, as well as Isroil Islomov and his sons Dilovar and Aminchon.

The investigation into the two organizers and four other members of the terrorist organization is ongoing.