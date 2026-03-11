Russian wheat export forecast for March increased to 3.7 mln tons — Rusagrotrans

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Wheat exports from Russia in March 2026 was increased to 3.7 mln metric tons, Rusagrotrans analytical center said.

"About 1.2 mln tons of wheat were exported during the first ten days of March. The forecast for March was increased to 3.7 mln tons (2.9 mln tons in average over five years)," Rusagrotrans noted.

According to the updates, Russian wheat exports reached 2.9 mln metric tons in February 2026.

Dry warm weather with temperatures above the standard values is forecast for the coming fortnight in Central and Volga Federal Districts, Rusagrotrans said.