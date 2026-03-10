US, Israel targeting civilians in violation of international law — Iranian envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, March 10. /TASS/. The US and Israeli armed forces are deliberately striking civilian targets in Iran during combat operations, demonstrating their disregard for international law, Iranian permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani told reporters.

"During this time, the United States and the Israeli regime continue their massive attacks against Iran and the Iranian people without pause - day and night. They are deliberately and indiscriminately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure across my country," the envoy noted.

"They show no respect for international law and no restraint in committing these crimes. Densely populated residential areas and critical civilian infrastructure are deliberately targeted," the diplomat emphasized.