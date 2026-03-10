{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
US-Israeli strikes on Iran

US, Israel targeting civilians in violation of international law — Iranian envoy to UN

Amir Saeid Iravani stated that densely populated residential areas and critical civilian infrastructure are deliberately targeted

UNITED NATIONS, March 10. /TASS/. The US and Israeli armed forces are deliberately striking civilian targets in Iran during combat operations, demonstrating their disregard for international law, Iranian permanent representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani told reporters.

"During this time, the United States and the Israeli regime continue their massive attacks against Iran and the Iranian people without pause - day and night. They are deliberately and indiscriminately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure across my country," the envoy noted.

"They show no respect for international law and no restraint in committing these crimes. Densely populated residential areas and critical civilian infrastructure are deliberately targeted," the diplomat emphasized.

Tags
Iran
Middle East conflict
Palestinian ambassador to Russia calls for international conference on Gaza
Abdel Hafiz Nofal said that "a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict" is an important goal
Read more
Russia's position on Ukraine remains unchanged while other parties watch and wait — MFA
According to Rodion Miroshnik, all sides are watching closely what is happening in the Middle East
Read more
Putin to congratulate all Russian athletes with medals won at 2026 Paralympics — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that it is a matter of pride for the entire country
Read more
Putin signs law on legalizing cryptocurrency mining in Russia
Only Russian legal entities and individual entrepreneurs included in a register will have the right to mine
Read more
IN BRIEF: Ongoing Budapest-Kiev conflict and further developments around Druzhba pipeline
The Hungarian parliament adopted a resolution opposing Ukraine's admission to the European Union and the provision of financial assistance to that country
Read more
Russian Consulate General building in Isfahan damaged during attack — diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that there were no casualties or serious injuries among the employees
Read more
Russian developers upgrade anti-UAV camouflage umbrella
The developers have changed the design material to be radiotransparent, allowing soldiers under cover to simultaneously use a radio or electronic warfare system
Read more
Press review: Putin urges Syrian-Turkish talks while ASEAN rejects NATO-style alliance
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, November 6th
Read more
Gazprom renews its record for daily gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia
In January-September of 2025, Gazprom increased supplies via the Power of Siberia by more than 27%
Read more
Hungary interested in supporting Ukraine as buffer zone between itself, Russia — PM
According to Viktor Orban, Hungary will be able to guarantee its security if it doesn’t border Russia
Read more
Western media abuse their monopoly position — Putin
The president recalled that the leading Western media outlets almost always published whatever they wanted under the guise of objective news
Read more
US, Israel targeting civilians in violation of international law — Iranian envoy to UN
Amir Saeid Iravani stated that densely populated residential areas and critical civilian infrastructure are deliberately targeted
Read more
Iran does not consider holding talks with US anymore, top diplomat says
Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran has "a very bitter experience of talking with Americans"
Read more
Kremlin does not rule out Russia’s disconnection from Western payment systems
In one form or another, restrictions against Russia are used by a number of states that pursue the goal of containing Russia, the Kremlin spokesman noted
Read more
Iraq approves agreement with Chevron to operate West Qurna-2 oil field — government
According to the statement, the government has approved the final terms of the framework agreement
Read more
Putin holds second telephone call with Iranian president in one week — Kremlin
Their previous telephone conversation took place on March 6, after Putin held a series of talks with leaders of the Persian Gulf countries
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport infrastructure over past day
According to the latest figures, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,265 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
Read more
Kiev forces shell Donetsk republic over 70 times
"The fire was opened at 20 settlements of the republic," the DPR operation command told the Donetsk News Agency
Read more
Four Iranian diplomats killed in Israeli strike on Beirut — Iranian envoy to UN
Amir-Saeid Iravani called the strike a deliberate terrorist attack
Read more
Russia downs 235 Ukrainian UAVs over Bryansk Region in 24 hours
235 enemy fixed-wing UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the region by the air defense units of the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation, mobile firing groups of the BARS-Bryansk brigade, and special forces of the Russian National Guard of the Bryansk Region
Read more
Iranian security agencies targeted in recent strike on northwest Iran — Mehr
According to the report, the office of the special police force and the investigative police department were attacked in the city of Tabriz
Read more
BRICS Thailand-Russia Business Forum to be held in Bangkok on March 20 — organizers
Thailand sees potential opportunities in engaging more closely with BRICS countries, especially in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure development, and technology cooperation
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev sees Ukrainian Banderites behind European drone frenzy
According to Dmitry Medvedev, those drones could be "banderite provocations designed to boost weapons supplies or unleash a war"
Read more
Russian cross-country skier Bagiyan wins gold at 2026 Winter Paralympics in sprint event
This is Russia’s second gold medal at the 2026 Winter Paralympics in addition to two previously won bronze medals
Read more
Elon Musk tops Forbes' list of the world's richest people again
Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin rank second and third, with a net worth of $257 billion and $237 billion, respectively
Read more
Three Russian air carriers continue transit flights in safe zone above Ukraine
The European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) has closed the Ukrainian air space for civilian airplanes
Read more
Tankers begin crossing Strait of Hormuz
No ships were tracked to be moving in the opposite direction
Read more
China to carry out resolute strikes against separatists in Taiwan — report
According to the report, the People's Republic of China will promote peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait
Read more
Son of late Ali Khamenei elected as Iran's new Supreme Leader — Assembly of Experts
Mojtaba Khamenei was elected unanimously
Read more
Press review: Iran won't compromise with US as Russia offers lifeline in Mideast crisis
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, March 10th
Read more
Number of Russian cities with air connections to China’s Sanya up to 11
The opening of the direct route will allow Russian tourists to visit Hainan for winter vacations and health retreats and enable Chinese tourists to experience the unique natural beauty of Russia
Read more
Coal exports from Russia to east gain 6.1% in 2025
According to Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov, the volumes of coal that were previously shipped to EU countries, are now exported to Asia-Pacific countries
Read more
Russian population updated using census data — statistics service
According to updated calculations from the statistical service, the urban population of Russia is 109,655,563 people, while the rural population consists of 36,791,861 people
Read more
Kremlin mum on Russia’s alleged aid to Iran
Dmitry Peskov did not specify whether the issue was discussed during yesterday's conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump
Read more
Strait of Hormuz closure would lead to a global economic disaster — Saudi Aramco CEO
"There would be catastrophic consequences for the world's oil markets the longer the disruption goes on, and the more drastic the consequences for the global economy," Amin Nasser said
Read more
Russian dollar billionaires hit a new record in Forbes global list
According to the Russian version of Forbes, the combined wealth of the richest Russians also reached a new all-time high of $696.5 billion
Read more
Iran’s IRGC announces launching 10 heavy missiles on Tel-Aviv
Earlier, the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Majid Mousavi announced that the Islamic Republic will only use missiles with warheads weighing more than a ton at the next stages of the conflict
Read more
Hainan authorities brief reporters on development of free trade port
Journalists paid particular attention to the zero-duty policy on everyday goods, measures to stimulate added value, the development of the biomedical industry, and medical tourism
Read more
Russia retains leadership in arms supply to India in 2021-2025 — report
At the same time, the report notes, India is increasingly turning to Western suppliers
Read more
Middle East conflict deprives Ukraine of missiles for Western air defenses — media
According to the report, supplies of air-defense missiles that Ukraine desperately would like for itself were being quickly consumed in the Middle East
Read more
Right Sector extremists in Ukraine are advised to be ready for mobilization
Right Sector spokesman Andrey Stempitsky said the nationalists intend to "go to fight" despite "resistance from the advocates of armistice"
Read more
US Navy escorts tanker through Strait of Hormuz — Secretary of Energy
Chris Wright said it will ensure that oil remains flowing to global markets
Read more
Russian army liberates settlement of Golubovka in DPR
Units of Battlegroup South have liberated the settlement of Golubovka
Read more
Terrorist command center destroyed by Syrian army backed by Russian air group
The operation was of major importance since the city of Sheikh Maskin was surrounded by a number of commanding hills that could be used to control roads used by terrorists to supply material
Read more
Russia fines Google $1.6 thousand for casino advertisement
Earlier in December, the antitrust said that it had found illegal advertisements of online casinos, which were placed on the Google search engine
Read more
Ukrainian armed forces missile strike on Bryansk leaves casualties, wounded
Priority measures are being taken to contain and eliminate the consequences of the attack
Read more
Trump denies reports of intel info about Iranian mines in Strait of Hormuz
The US leader stressed that "if for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before"
Read more
Palestinian ambassador to Russia calls for international conference on Gaza
Abdel Hafiz Nofal said that "a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict" is an important goal
Read more
US 'confession' on HIMARS, calls for settlement: latest on war in Middle East
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted that "nobody should complain" if Iran’s missiles destroy the launchers
Read more
Snowden grateful to Russia for opportunity to live in freedom
He said that he "mastered Russian language enough to wish Merry Christmas"
Read more
1,260 settlements agree to reconciliation in Syria so far - Russia’s defense ministry
The number of armed units of Syrian opposition that had joined the cessation of hostilities agreements remained unchanged - 64
Read more
Iran downs 104 drones since February 28 — Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
According to the IRGC statement, 95% of the downed unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by the country’s advanced air defense network before reaching their targets
Read more
Russian firefighting gear accepted by Venezuelan oil company
Russia and Venezuela are long-standing partners in the energy sphere, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said
Read more
Nine civilians die, over 70 wounded after Ukraine’s attack on Russia over weekend
Rodion Miroshnik condemned the attacks on civilians in Russia, saying that this is typical of the Vladimir Zelensky regime to fight against children and the elderly
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about collapse of military police building in Leningrad Region
According to preliminary reports, there were casualties as a result of the incident
Read more
Russian Armed Forces receive another set of Iskander tactical missile system
Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile systems are capable of hitting both small-size and large-area targets at a distance of up to 500 km
Read more
Ukraine's oil and gas company reports offices attacked, documents stolen
Ukraine’s national oil and gas company Naftogaz Ukrainy said on Wednesday, February 26, that its offices had been attacked and safes with documents stolen
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about Russian-crewed Caffa cargo ship detained in Sweden
Swedish authorities said the arrested captain of the ship is a Russian citizen
Read more