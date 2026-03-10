Tankers begin crossing Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Cargo ships blocked in the Persian Gulf have begun crossing the Strait of Hormuz and anchoring in the Gulf of Oman, according to data from online ship tracking services analyzed by a TASS correspondent.

These data indicate that in a period from 12:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT), at least three tankers and bulk carriers flying the flags of the Marshall Islands, China, and Madagascar crossed the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman. No ships were tracked to be moving in the opposite direction.

Around 100 cargo ships are anchored near the Omani port of Sohar.