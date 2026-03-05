BEIJING, March 5. /TASS/. The central authorities of the People's Republic of China have announced their firm stance on countering Taiwan separatism, vowing to undertake "resolute strikes" as outlined in the report from the Fourth Session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the nation's highest legislative body.

The statement emphasizes: "We will take decisive action against separatist forces advocating so-called Taiwan independence, resist external interference, promote peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait, and advance the great cause of national reunification." It underscores the government's commitment to "unswervingly adhere to the Party's overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era" and to steadfastly uphold the One China principle.

Furthermore, the document highlights efforts to deepen exchanges, foster cooperation, and promote integrated development between the mainland and Taiwan. It aims to jointly inherit and develop Chinese culture, implement measures ensuring Taiwan compatriots enjoy equal opportunities with mainland residents, and enhance prosperity - all in pursuit of national revival.

Since 1949, Taiwan has been governed by its own administration, following the retreat of Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Taipei continues to retain symbols of the Republic of China, which existed on the mainland prior to the Communist victory. According to Beijing's official stance - supported by most countries, including Russia - Taiwan is considered a part of the People's Republic of China.