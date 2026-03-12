Russian MFA highlights Iran's right to self-defense

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Iran has the right to self-defense, like other nations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed.

"We consider it important to reaffirm Iran's right to self-defense, along with all other states, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter. We consider strikes against civilian targets and infrastructure in Iran, neighboring Arab countries, and elsewhere to be unacceptable. We call on the US and Israel to stop their aggression and return to the negotiating table," the diplomat said at a briefing.

Zakharova stressed that it is crucial for all parties involved in the current conflict in the Middle East to exercise common sense and restraint, abandon double standards, and return "to efforts to end the confrontation as soon as possible on the basis of good neighborliness."

"Russia will continue taking steps to quickly end the escalation in the Middle East and resolve any differences by peaceful means. We intend to continue promoting Russia's concept of common and indivisible security in the Gulf, which will ensure that the interests of all countries in the region are respected," the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted.