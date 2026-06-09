Special attention at Russia-Africa summit to be given to integration associations — MFA

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. African integration associations will receive special attention at the upcoming third Russia-Africa summit, Deputy Director of the Department of Partnership with Africa of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Kalinovskaya, said at a press conference.

According to her, the third Russia-Africa summit is among the largest and most significant events organized, including by the foreign ministry.

"During the summit, special attention will be paid to African integration associations; there will be representatives of these structures," Kalinovskaya emphasized. "We will be very glad to see our guests and look forward to welcoming them."