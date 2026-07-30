Jordanian air defenses down five Iranian missiles — news agency

BEIRUT, July 30. /TASS/. Jordanian air defenses intercepted five missiles launched from Iranian territory, the Petra news agency reported.

According to an Armed Forces spokesperson, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

The latest escalation in the US-Iran conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the memorandum of understanding was signed between Washington and Tehran, the US Army carried out several waves of strikes against Iran, allegedly in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced an end to the ceasefire with Iran. In retaliation, Tehran began attacking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman. On July 29, Trump stated that the US intends to continue striking Iran.