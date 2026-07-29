Agriculture production in Russia slips 0.8% in 1H

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russia’s agriculture production lost 0.8% in the first half of 2026, according to a Rosstat report on the country’s socio-economic situation.

As of the end of June 2026, the cattle population across all agricultural producers was estimated at 16.3 mln heads, which is 4.1% lower than in the same period of the previous year, including 7 mln cows, which is also 4.1% below the previous year’s level. The pig population fell by 0.9% to 28.9 mln, the sheep and goat population dropped by 8.3% to 18.9 mln, which the poultry population declined by 2.4% to 561.1 mln heads.