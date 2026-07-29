WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The bill on anti-Russian sanctions, which passed a procedural vote in the US Senate, does a disservice to the administration of President Donald Trump, the Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement in response to a request from TASS.

"The bill approved by the Senate on July 28 during a preliminary vote named after the deceased clinical Russophobe Senator Lindsey Graham (on the Russian list of terrorists and extremists - TASS) is doing the current American administration a disservice," the statement read.

"Back at the beginning of this year, when Graham, along with like-minded people, shuttled between Kiev and Washington, demanding that anti-Russian sanctions be tightened as much as possible, including punishing duties of up to 500% on the countries that purchase energy from Moscow, the White House tried to moderate the excessive zeal of lawmakers acting on the principle of ‘Carthage must be destroyed’ convincing that the president has all the levers for economic and other pressure on the Kremlin, and additional legislative requirements only narrow his field for maneuver.

"Now, against the background of the US getting bogged down in the Iranian adventure and the real prospect of a collapse of energy markets, which directly leads to an increase in price tags at the US gas stations and an acceleration of inflation ahead of the November congressional elections, Donald Trump's fellow party hawks are putting sticks in the wheels of the presidential foreign policy to the satisfaction of the opposition from the Democratic Party."