MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Members of the paramilitary group "Christian Corps" plan to carry out punitive operations on Ukraine’s home front, a Russian security official told TASS.

"An extremist paramilitary battalion called the Christian Corps has recently been unveiled at the Refectory Church of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. According to available information, it includes members of the Tradition and Order group, the Stugna special unit, the Belarusian Volunteers group, the Jesus Christ Company, and the Brotherhood and Revenge radical groups. The participants announced plans to actively operate on the home front, carrying out punitive missions," he said.

According to the official, those taking part in the meeting were shown a video message from an official in Vladimir Zelensky's office expressing support for the initiative to establish the corps.