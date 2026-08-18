South Korea ranks as the world's fifth-strongest military power — president

SEOUL, August 18. /TASS/. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has stated that his country’s armed forces rank fifth in the world in terms of military power.

"The Republic of Korea currently ranks fifth in the world in terms of military power. The capabilities of its defense industry are considered the fourth-best in the world," the president said at a Cabinet meeting. The Republic of Korea has ranked fifth in the world for three consecutive years on the Global Firepower index since 2024. Previously, South Korean authorities had aimed to rank fourth in the world in defense industry exports. He noted that the Republic of Korea is among the world leaders "in terms of weapons systems and military power."

"To further strengthen our defense capabilities, we need to accelerate the development of operational and command capabilities, and this requires a personnel development system," the South Korean leader said. "To achieve this, we must secure the transfer of operational control [over the Republic of Korea’s armed forces] in wartime, in accordance with government plans, during [my] term," said Lee Jae Myung. His term of office will expire in 2030.

During the Korean War (1950-1953), the Republic of Korea transferred command authority over its own forces - in accordance with bilateral agreements with the United States - first to the United Nations Command and then to bilateral ROK/US Combined Forces Command. These structures are typically led by an American general who commands the US Forces Korea (USFK) contingent. In 1994, the Republic of Korea regained peacetime operational control (OPCON) of its armed forces from the United States-led military command.

In this context, Lee Jae Myung referred to the military alliance with the United States. "A strong alliance with the United States and the strengthening of our independent defense capabilities are interrelated and complementary," Lee Jae Myung stated at the cabinet meeting. Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote on social media that he had ordered a reduction in the scale of exercises with the Republic of Korea because they could "send the wrong signal" to North Korea. From August 17-27, the Republic of Korea and the United States are conducting the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise in the southern part of the Korean Peninsula.