MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance, the European Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have outlived their time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview for the international network TV BRICS.

"All these organisations — NATO, with its unfulfilled assurances not to expand eastward; the EU, which dismantled a dense network of cooperation with Russia; and the OSCE, which has subordinated itself to unilateral Western actions, overlooking its founding principle of consensus — are, in effect, approaching the end of their functional relevance," the top Russian diplomat emphasized.

Lavrov noted that "Eurasia, in contrast, lacks a single overarching continental framework." "This situation stems largely from history: European powers, from the colonial era, primarily focused on developing their own territories, while treating large parts of Eurasia - India, China, and others - as colonies," he explained. According to the minister, "attention was concentrated on Western Eurasia, while the rest was largely considered under European control."

"These historical realities shaped the Euro-Atlantic approach to security. Following World War II, NATO, the European Union - which has become, in many respects, an extension of NATO - and the OSCE all reflect a Euro-Atlantic security logic, considering the active role of North America, particularly the United States and Canada," the top Russian diplomat explained.