Russia can leave EU gas market earlier — Putin

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Russia may initiate its withdrawal from the European market ahead of time in view of the EU’s intention to completely reject its gas, President Vladimir Putin said.

"The plans are in a month <…> to introduce restrictions for Russian gas purchases, including liquefied, and in a year, in 2027, further restrictions, up to the complete ban," Putin said, referring to the EU’s position. "Other markets now open. Could it be more beneficial for us to stop supplies to the European market right now? To go to markets being opened and to secure our position there?" the Russian leader said.