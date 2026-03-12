MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s new attacks on the Russkaya compressor station, which supplies gas through the TurkStream pipeline, are completely reckless, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Tonight, we saw renewed attempts to attack the Russkaya compressor station with drones. This is a coastal facility that pumps gas through the TurkStream pipeline. This is yet another attack on an international facility, an international pipeline that ensures the energy security of Turkey and several other countries. These actions by the Kiev regime are completely reckless," he said.

Gazprom reported attacks over the past two days on three compressor stations that ensure the security of supplies via the TurkStream and BlueStream pipelines: Russkaya, Beregovaya, and Kazachya. Over the past two weeks, the company's facilities in southern Russia came under attack by Ukraine a dozen times.