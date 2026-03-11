Putin congratulates Russian Paralympian Golubkov with gold at 2026 Winter Paralympics

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Russia’s Paralympic cross-country skier Ivan Golubkov who won gold earlier in the day at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy, the Kremlin’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Your hard work, confidence and dedication to your sport have paid off with a brilliant performance at the most prestigious Paralympic competitions," Putin’s congratulatory message to Golubkov reads. "By demonstrating your skills, strong character, and will to win, you deservedly claimed the gold medal in cross-country skiing."

"And, of course, special words of gratitude go to your mentors, coaches, and everyone who supports you in achieving such remarkable results," the Russian president added.

Golubkov won the gold on Wednesday afternoon in men’s 10-km (sitting) event. The Russian athlete raced the distance in 24 minutes 5.8 seconds to win the gold. China’s Zhongwu Mao won the silver (+16.3 seconds) and his compatriot Peng Zheng took the bronze (+18.7 seconds).

The Russian team is currently in the 4th place in the overall medals standings with four gold and two bronze medals. The top three are currently China (nine gold, seven silver and nine bronze), followed in the 2nd place by the United States (6-5-3) and Austria rounding up the trio (4-1-3).

The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games are held in Italy on March 6-15. The Russian Paralympians were allowed to compete at the upcoming Winter Paralympics under the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem for the first time in the 12-year period due to previously imposed sanctions.

President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov told TASS in February that six Russian Para athletes had received bipartite invitations to the 2026 Winter Paralympics.

The invitations were extended to three-time Paralympic Champion in alpine skiing Alexey Bugaev, two-time World Champion in alpine skiing Varvara Voronchikhina, multiple World Champion in para cross-country skiing Ivan Golubkov, World Championship medalist in para cross-country skiing Anastasia Bagiyan and her guide Sergey Sinyakin, and para snowboarders Dmitry Fadeyev and Philipp Shebbo Monzer.