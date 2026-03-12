Israel attacks Hezbollah command centers in Beirut, southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, March 13. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had delivered several waves of attacks on Hezbollah combat centers in Beirut and southern Lebanon, the IDF press service said.

"A short while ago, the IDF completed several waves of strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut and southern Lebanon," the IDF said.

According to the Israeli military, it attacked several Hezbollah command centers, from which Hezbollah radicals "operated to advance terror attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians."