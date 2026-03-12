India receives large LNG batches every day — Petroleum Minister

NEW DELHI, March 12. /TASS/. India is receiving large batches of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from a number of countries almost every day and it is provided with LNG even in case of a lingering conflict in the Middle East, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said.

"Large LNG cargoes are arriving on an almost daily basis through alternative supply routes. India has sufficient gas production and supply arrangements to sustain this position even in the event of a prolonged conflict. Power generation for every household and for industry is fully protected," the minister said.

"Procurement has now been actively diversified with cargoes being secured from the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria and Russia," Puri noted.

"In the last five days, LPG production has been increased by 28% through refinery directives and further procurement is actually underway," the minister said. The foremost priority for the Indian government is to prevent any shortage of gas in the country, he added.

"The refineries are operating at high capacity utilization. In several cases, they are exceeding 100%," the minister stressed. India has no shortage with gasoline, kerosene, diesel and other kinds of fuel.