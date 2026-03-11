US to continue striking Iran with same force — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that the United States intends to continue carrying out strikes on Iran with the same force.

During a conversation with journalists on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for the state of Kentucky, when asked what military measures Washington needs to take to conclude the operation against Iran, the US leader said that the US would do "more of the same." "We'll see how that all comes out," he said, asserting that Iran has "lost their navy, they've lost their air force."

"We could do a lot worse to one another," Trump stated, adding that the US is supposedly "leaving certain things" untouched. "If we take them out, we could take them out by this afternoon, in fact, within an hour, they literally would never be able to build that country back," the president noted.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.