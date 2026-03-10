Hot phase of Middle East conflict may last 10-15 days more — Russian expert

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The hot phase of the conflict surrounding Iran may continue for 10-15 days more, a Russian expert said.

"The duration of the conflict depends on Washington’s decisions, Israel’s readiness to scale the steps of escalation, the Gulf countries’ positions, the reaction of European countries, the situation on the oil market, and the world economy’s overall tolerance to the new shock. However, a number of trends suggest that, if there are no extraordinary developments, the most intense phase may continue for another 10-15 days, possibly slightly longer," Murad Sadygzade, president of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, told TASS.

According to the analyst, the most alarming conclusion of recent days is that the current conflict is acting as an accelerator for a broader global crisis. Oil, insurance rates, maritime logistics, inflation expectations, central bank decisions, and government stability have all been drawn into the war much faster than the parties have been able to achieve any decisive outcome, he explained.

The current phase, in his words, is dangerous not only as such but also as a model for future conflicts where a local war swiftly turns into a global economic problem. "It can be assumed that the current phase of the conflict is close to a point where the intensity of hostilities will gradually decrease. The current moment is not a resolution, but a dangerous transitional stage," the expert stated. "However, even a potential pause should not create illusions. It will not mean the end of the conflict, but rather the end of the most intense wave."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.