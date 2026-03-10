{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Kiev keeps trying to undermine Russia’s defense capabilities — FSB chief

According to Alexander Bortnikov, relevant government agencies have been tasked with stepping up counterterrorism measures

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The Kiev regime keeps trying to undermine Russia’s defense capabilities, Alexander Bortnikov, Federal Security Service (FSB) director and chairman of the National Anti-Terorism Committee (NAC), said.

"Our analysis of the current situation shows that the enemy continues to use subversive and terrorist means to create instability in our country and undermine its defense and economic capabilities," he pointed out.

Relevant government agencies have been tasked with stepping up counterterrorism measures, the senior security official noted.

According to Bortnikov, mechanisms put in place to combat terrorist threats have proved effective amid what he called unprecedented attacks by the West-backed Kiev regime on Russia’s cities, economic entities, and defense industry sites. In short, a strong nationwide system has been established under the NAC’s auspices aimed at preventing and suppressing any terrorist infringements.

