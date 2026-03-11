Novak instructs agencies to analyze situation in sectors considering global environment

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has instructed agencies to analyze the situation in the economy and a number of sectors, considering the influence of external factors and the global environment, the cabinet reported following a meeting on the current situation in the economy.

"Deputy Prime Minister noted the need for a careful and in-depth analysis of the current situation in the economy, considering the impact of external factors and the global environment as a whole," the report said. "Relevant agencies were tasked with presenting a detailed analysis of the state of the automotive industry, the areas of construction and building materials in terms of demand and supply, product stocks, production capacities, and the balance of imports and exports for each sector," the cabinet added.