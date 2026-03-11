Pentagon assesses damage from Iran strikes on US Fifth Fleet HQ at $200 mln — NYT

NEW YORK, March 11. /TASS/. The Pentagon estimates the damage from the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) strikes on the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain at around $200 million, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing an unnamed official.

According to the newspaper, the Pentagon presented this estimate to Congress last week. Citing satellite imagery, the newspaper also reports that the strikes on the US Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait may have destroyed or damaged "at least six buildings or structures" associated with satellite communications infrastructure.

On February 28, ISNA reported that the IRGC launched missile and drone strikes against the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, as well as US bases in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. On March 1, the IRGC claimed that the US Ali al-Salem base in Kuwait had been completely disabled by Iranian strikes.