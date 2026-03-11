Conflict in Middle East disrupted global sulfur supplies — FT

LONDON, March 11. /TASS/. Disruptions of global sulfur supplies caused by the conflict in the Middle East have already entailed a price hike and may affect several industries, Financial Times reports, citing experts.

Navigation via the Strait of Hormuz has almost stopped, which limited supplies of sulfur, a byproduct in oil refining and gas processing. It is used in production of fertilizers, chemicals, metals and chips.

A price per metric ton of sulfur in China, its largest consumer, surged by 15% to record high 4,650 yuan ($672), the newspaper said. Persian Gulf countries provide for about 45% of global sulfur exports, according to CRU Group estimates. Interruptions in deliveries may intensify pressure on global supply chains and lead to a further rise in prices of fertilizers, metallurgic and electronic products.