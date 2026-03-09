Iran’s IRGC announces launching 10 heavy missiles on Tel-Aviv

RABAT, March 10. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched approximately 10 super-heavy missiles with one-ton warheads in its latest wave of airstrikes on Israel, according to a report issued by Iran’s elite army unit.

During the latest wave of its operation against Israel, "a massive missile strike was launched on the city of Tel-Aviv, including using 10 missiles, each with a warhead weighing one ton," IRNA news agency quoted the IRGC as saying in the report.

Earlier, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, announced that the Islamic Republic will only use missiles with warheads weighing more than a ton at the next stages of the conflict.